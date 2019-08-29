First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stake Cut by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

FHN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

