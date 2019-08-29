First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181. The firm has a market cap of $492.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

