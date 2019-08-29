First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Acquires $33,675.00 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

