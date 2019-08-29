Financial Contrast: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. Travelers Companies (NASDAQ:TRV)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Insurance pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

United Insurance has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Insurance and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Travelers Companies 2 8 2 0 2.00

United Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $148.59, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given United Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -2.09% -2.94% -0.67% Travelers Companies 8.65% 10.73% 2.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $723.94 million 0.70 $290,000.00 $0.38 30.84 Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.26 $2.52 billion $8.94 16.43

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats United Insurance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

