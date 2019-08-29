Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,137,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 4,613,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,273. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

