Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.23

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and traded as high as $58.39. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 57 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $292,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 504.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

