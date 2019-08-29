Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCSC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 90.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

FCSC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

