FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFG. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:FFG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.