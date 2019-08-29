Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,996,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 42,207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,729. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.