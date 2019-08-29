Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading Up 18.5%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price was up 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 333,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 227,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fang currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fang by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fang by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fang by 1,582.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

