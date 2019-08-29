Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading Up 18.5%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price was up 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 333,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 227,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fang currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fang by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fang by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fang by 1,582.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000.
Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.
