Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.59. Famous Dave’s of America shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Famous Dave’s of America in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Famous Dave’s of America had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Famous Dave’s of America stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Famous Dave’s of America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

