Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.