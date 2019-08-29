Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.53, 2,055,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,492,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The stock has a market cap of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 318.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 992,936 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 514,665 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $5,758,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

