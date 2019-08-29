Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of Expedia Group worth $79,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 11,125.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 189,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 310.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,611. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,709. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

