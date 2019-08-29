ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $432,299.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $432,299.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,663,389 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

