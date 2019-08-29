Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

