EVOS Hits Market Capitalization of $12,724.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $12,724.00 and $16.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,548,699 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

