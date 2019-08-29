Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Evil Coin has a market cap of $63,938.00 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

