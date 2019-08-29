EventChain Price Hits $0.0045 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. EventChain has a total market cap of $141,447.00 and approximately $5,073.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.06 or 0.04923022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

