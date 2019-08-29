EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $749,202.00 and $794,139.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00325820 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,615,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,607,353 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

