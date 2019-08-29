Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 7154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.63).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eurocell PLC will post 2240.0000713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

