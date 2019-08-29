Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 11.4%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 193,779 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 312,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.