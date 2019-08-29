Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $674.28 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00062968 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, C-CEX, Huobi and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $674.28 million and approximately $812.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01779344 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,080,333 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Gatehub, CoinTiger, BTC Markets, BigONE, Coinhub, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Kucoin, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Liquid, Exmo, BitForex, Instant Bitex, OKEx, BCEX, Bithumb, C-CEX, Bit-Z, Coinone, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitfinex, Indodax, Huobi, OKCoin International, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bibox, LBank, C2CX, Coinbase Pro, Gate.io, Coinut, FCoin, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, CPDAX, Ovis, Bitbns, Koineks, ZB.COM, ABCC, CoinExchange, Upbit, Exrates, HBUS, Crex24 and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

