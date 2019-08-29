Eterbase (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, IDEX and CoinTiger. Eterbase has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00323251 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007554 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.