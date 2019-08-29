Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 1,114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESNT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,414. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,222.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $94,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,849 shares of company stock worth $1,649,299 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 521.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

