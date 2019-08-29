Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $529.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.61.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,022. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.58. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $562.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

