Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $529.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.61.
EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,022. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.58. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $562.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
