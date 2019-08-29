EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,027.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010415 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $13,027.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

