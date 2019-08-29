Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,127,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,576,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $12,299,975 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $112.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

