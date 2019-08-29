Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.83. Engie shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 4,180,029 shares changing hands.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.69 ($18.24).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.66.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

