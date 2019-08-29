Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 158,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 801,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

