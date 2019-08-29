Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.41. Endo International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 140,910 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 61.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 444.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

