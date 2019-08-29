Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.41. Endo International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 140,910 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.
The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 61.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 444.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
