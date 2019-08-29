Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,138,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,984,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 324,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

