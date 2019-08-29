Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,571. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

