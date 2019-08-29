Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.78

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 245614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.30 to C$4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

In related news, Director Sukhwinder Singh Rai sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,575.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.