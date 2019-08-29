Emclaire Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EMCF opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert W. Freeman purchased 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $322,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

