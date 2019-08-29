Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,004. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $597.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.
EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.