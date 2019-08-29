Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,004. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $597.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

