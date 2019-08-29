Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.97

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and traded as high as $54.75. Elektron Technology shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1,020,918 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

