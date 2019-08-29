electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Up 10%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 176,847 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 175,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ECOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,974 shares of company stock worth $85,108 in the last three months. 43.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 101.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

