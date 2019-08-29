Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780,000.00 and the lowest is $280,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $3.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 million to $7.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.66 million to $57.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.60. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.