Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Earnings Beat

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) shares rose 10.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $88.76, approximately 4,473,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 901,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Elastic news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $2,092,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $15,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,065,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.31.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

