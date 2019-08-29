Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading Up 5.6%

Edgewater Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts.

