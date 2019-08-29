Eden Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01342866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00092687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022413 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

