Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 430,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

