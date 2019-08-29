EBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $345.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00230768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.01345475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00092135 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,405,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

