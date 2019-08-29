Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares (NASDAQ:OKDCC) Stock Price Up 905.6%

Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares (NASDAQ:OKDCC)’s share price rose 905.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.06 and last traded at $100.06, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.