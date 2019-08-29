Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.05

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $23.16. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

