Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.05

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $23.16. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.
About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
