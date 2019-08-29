Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA) Trading Down 10%

Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 93,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 26,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Eagle Graphite Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

