DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.06 ($98.91).

AFX opened at €106.60 ($123.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.06. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a fifty-two week high of €106.70 ($124.07).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

