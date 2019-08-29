Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE DT opened at $23.01 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

