Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

DY traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

